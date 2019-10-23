Russian diplomat says US must close Syria base

A senior Russian diplomat says Moscow expects the United States to shut down its remaining military base in southern Syria.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin says the US troops must leave the base in Tanf near the Jordanian border. He says the “illegitimate” US presence should end to let the Syrian government fully reclaim control over the country.

Turkey invaded northeastern Syria on Oct. 9 to push back Kurdish fighters from its border following the withdrawal of US troops from the area. Yesterday, Russia and Turkey struck a deal to share control of Syria’s northern border and conduct joint patrols.

Vershinin says the deal followed an understanding reached in confidential contact between Russia, Damascus and the Kurds. He said the Kurds’ rights should be upheld in Syria’s new constitution.

— AP