Security Council to convene Wednesday to discuss Turkey offensive

The UN Security Council will convene again tomorrow to discuss Turkey’s military incursion in northeast Syria, according to diplomats.

This session was requested by European countries with seats on the 15-member council, the diplomats say.

At a first meeting last Thursday, the council was divided, and only the European members issued a statement calling for an end to the Turkish offensive.

On Friday, Russia and China blocked a US-sponsored text that also called for an end to the Turkish assault.

— AFP