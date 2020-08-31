Security delegation to go to Abu Dhabi in weeks — official

Cabinet secretary Tzachi Braverman tells Army Radio that a security delegation will head to the UAE within two or three weeks.

The comment may hint at a possible resolution of a dispute between Israel, the US and the UAE over Washington’s proposed sale of F-35 fighter jets to Abu Dhabi.

According to reports, a security delegation, which was supposed to be part of a flight Monday, was pushed off due to the ongoing dispute.

The US has pledged to maintain an Israeli qualitative military edge over any other country in the region, meaning the UAE could not have the same class of fighter jet as Israel.

Presidential adviser Jared Kushner seemed to indicate to the press from Abu Dhabi earlier that selling the jets to the UAE would not necessarily damage Israel’s military edge.