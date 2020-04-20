Singapore virus cases surge to 8,000

The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

As talks continue, US President Donald Trump says there’s a “good chance” of reaching a bipartisan agreement with Democrats.

“We are very close to a deal,” Trump says Sunday at the White House.

Along with the small business boost, Trump says the negotiators were looking at “helping our hospitals,” particularly hard-hit rural health care providers.

The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session Monday, but no vote has been set.

The House announces it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote on the pending package, according to a schedule update from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat of Maryland.

