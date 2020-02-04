The Times of Israel is liveblogging events on Tuesday as they unfold.
Sudan cabinet says normalization with Israel not yet on table — report
Sudan’s cabinet has cast doubt on the possibility of quickly normalizing ties with Israel, Reuters reports.
The cabinet met Tuesday, a day after the country’s provisional leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held a secret meeting in Uganda with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu said the two agreed to start normalizing ties, and an Israeli official said planes to and from Israel were expected to get the okay to fly over Sudan in the coming days.
Prominent activist Amjed Farid says Burhan had no mandate from the people of Sudan to offer Netanyahu a “promise of that” which is not his to give, the Associated Press reports.
Sudan has said in the past that it could normalize ties with Israel after a long-sought Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is forged.
The Sudan Tribune says that the episode has exposed a rift between the military junta headed by Burhan and the civilian government led by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.
Hamdok and a government spokesman earlier said they were not informed about the meeting. The government says it is waiting for clarifications from Burhan, who has yet to speak publicly about the rapprochement effort.
Sudanese PM says he had no idea about Netanyahu meeting
Sudan’s prime minister says he was caught totally off-guard by a meeting between the country’s provisional leader and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Sudanese journalist Wasil Ali.
Abdalla Hamdok makes the comment to a coalition of Sudanese political and rebel leaders, according to the report.
BREAKING: #SUDAN PM HAMDOK TOLD DELEGATION OF FORCES OF FREEDOM & CHANGE (FFC) HE HAD NO PRIOR KNOWLEDGE OF PLANNED MEETING BETWEEN BURHAN & NETENYAHU IN UGANDA – SOURCE pic.twitter.com/hD7fqjlpRm
— Wasil Ali – واصل علي (@wasilalitaha) February 4, 2020
Netanyahu says he held talks in Uganda with Abdul Fatah Al Burhan on Monday where the two agreed to start normalizing ties.
Burhan has yet to comment on the meeting.
On Monday, a government spokesman said the country’s cabinet also did not know about the meeting and was summoning Burhan for clarifications.
The meeting was also kept under wraps in Israel, where the military censor gagged it until late Monday.
Some in Sudan have protested the move to normalize ties with Israel, though others see it as a necessary step to be taken off of the US terror blacklist.
Israel says EU warning on annexation ‘odd’
Israel’s Foreign Ministry says the European Union’s decision to rejected the US peace plan and warn it would “challenge” any Israeli annexation of the West Bank is “regrettable and odd.”
“The fact that the High Rep of the EU, Josep Borrel (sic), chose to use threatening language towards Israel, so shortly after he assumed office & only hours after his meetings in Iran, is regrettable &, to say the least, odd,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat says.
“Pursuing such policies and conduct is the best way to ensure that the EU’s role in any process will be minimized,” he adds in a statement.
Borrell, the body’s foreign policy chief, visited Tehran on Monday and held talks aimed at lowering tensions over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.
Iowa Democrats say computer bug fixed, caucus results later today
The Iowa Democratic Party says the caucus delay is due to a “coding issue” that has been fixed.
It says precinct level results are still being reported, but it plans to release the results later Tuesday.
Iowa Democrats releases new statement: pic.twitter.com/GSavy5zdxy
— Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 4, 2020
— with AP
Africa slow to equip labs for coronavirus, WHO says
World Health Organization officials are reporting slower progress than expected in equipping laboratories across Africa to test for the new virus.
Officials had hoped to have about 20 countries equipped by early this week. They tell reporters that four countries — Nigeria, Ghana, Madagascar and Sierra Leone — are equipped in addition to two referral labs in South Africa and Senegal. Emergency operations manager Dr. Michel Yao says 20 more countries should be ready by the end of the week.
The WHO officials say no confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Africa. But health security adviser Dr. Ambrose Talisuna said the risk is “very, very high.” Several countries have reported suspected cases, and some are waiting for test results.
— AP
Katz attacks Mandelblit as Scheherazade at immunity hearing
Likud MK Haim Katz and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit are engaging in a heated battle of words at a Knesset meeting where immunity for Katz from criminal prosecution is being considered.
After Mandelblit tells the panel that the ex-welfare minister’s actions bordered on bribery, which would carry a harsher sentence than the fraud and breach of trust charges he actually plans on filing, Katz explodes in anger.
“You’ve built a fairy tale. What’s happening here is One Thousand and One Nights. You haven’t done your homework,” he says, according to the Ynet news site.
Katz also tells committee chair Avi Nissenkorn that Mandelblit “is destroying my health. He’s hurting me. You don’t understand. Over nothing.”
Katz is accused of advancing legislation to help a businessman friend. He has denied wrongdoing.
Health minister says Israel ready for Wuhan virus outbreak
Health Ministry Yaakov Litzman says “Israel is prepared to deal with the coronavirus,” while touring the ministry’s central lab at Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv.
Israel has not yet had any confirmed cases, but officials believe it is only a matter of time before the outbreak comes ashore.
Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization’s response to the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, says it’s too early to tell when the new coronavirus will peak, but that it appears the disease is still on the increase.
Heyman says the spike in China’s caseload in recent days was partly attributable to the fact that Chinese officials expanded their search to include milder cases, not only people with pneumonia.
Heymann declines to predict whether the virus would ultimately cause a pandemic, or worldwide outbreak. According to WHO, a pandemic requires sustained transmission of a disease in at least two world regions.
— with AP
UK tells citizens to leave China over virus
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has urged all British citizens in China to leave because of the outbreak of the new virus.
The Foreign Office said in an updated travel advisory on Tuesday that it advises against “all but essential” travel to mainland China.
Raab said the government now advises British citizens in China “to leave the country if they can, to minimize their risk of exposure to the virus.”
The Foreign Office said it is continuing to work to evacuate British citizens from the epicenter of the virus outbreak, Hubei province.
— AP
Rockslide onto road near Dead Sea caught on camera
A video published by the Kan broadcaster shows a large rockslide on Route 31 near the Dead Sea.
תיעוד: מפולת סלעים על כביש 31 ליד ים המלח. הכביש נחסם לתנועה בין צומת זוהר לצומת חתרורים @Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/ItkHdimHWv
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 4, 2020
The desert highway, which runs from Arad to the southern part of the Dead Sea, has been closed off in the area, according to the report.
There are no reports of injuries.
Greece to send some Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia
Greece will send some of its Patriot defense missiles to Saudi Arabia under a program involving the US, Britain and France, the government spokesman says.
Athens will deploy the missiles at Saudi cost “to protect critical energy infrastructure,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas tells reporters.
“The deployment contributes to energy security, promotes our country as a factor of regional stability and strengthens our ties to Saudi Arabia,” Petsas says, adding that talks on the move began in October.
He does not give a date for the deployment.
The US, Britain and France are part of the same initiative and Italy is likely to join, the spokesman said.
— AFP
Lebanese-American charged with murder for working with Israel-backed SLA
A military investigative judge has charged a Lebanese-American man with murder and torture of Lebanese citizens, crimes he allegedly committed during Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon, judicial officials say. The accusations could carry a death sentence.
Amer Fakhoury has confessed to working as a senior warden at Khiam Prison, which was run by an Israel-backed Lebanese militia. Fakhoury was detained after returning to his native Lebanon from the US in September.
However, he’s undergoing cancer treatment, and it remains unclear if he’ll be able to stand trial.
The judge, Najat Abu Shakra, referred Fakhoury to a military court where he will be tried, the officials say.
The officials say Abu Shakra charged Fakhoury with “murder and attempted murder of prisoners inside Khiam Prison as well as kidnapping and torture.”
The prison, run by the so-called South Lebanon Army, was abandoned after Israeli forces pulled out of southern Lebanon in 2000, ending an 18-year occupation.
Human rights groups have said in the past that Khiam Prison was a site of torture and detention without trial. Israel denies the allegations.
— AP
EU says West Bank annexation cannot go unchallenged
The European Union says it will not accept Israeli attempts to annex parts of the West Bank, after Jerusalem indicated it could do so as part of the US Mideast peace plan.
“Steps towards annexation, if implemented, could not pass unchallenged,” a spokesperson for EU foreign policy czar Josep Borrell says in a statement.
“The European Union calls on both sides to re-engage and to refrain from any unilateral actions contrary to international law that could exacerbate tensions,” the statement says.
It does not say how the body might challenge the annexation. The EU in the past has threatened to begin labeling settlement produce and other sanctions, drawing accusations of anti-Semitism from Jerusalem.
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said he would push ahead with plans to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements scattered throughout the West Bank as early as this week, after the plan was rolled out last week.
However, the US swiftly pressured Netanyahu to backtrack, saying it did not support the move before March 2 elections
The EU also expresses reservations about the plan, which it says “departs … from internationally agreed upon parameters.”
“The European Union will continue to support all efforts aimed at reviving a political process in line with international law, which ensures equal rights and which is acceptable to both parties.,” the spokesperson says.
comments