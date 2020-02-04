Sudan cabinet says normalization with Israel not yet on table — report

Sudan’s cabinet has cast doubt on the possibility of quickly normalizing ties with Israel, Reuters reports.

The cabinet met Tuesday, a day after the country’s provisional leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held a secret meeting in Uganda with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu said the two agreed to start normalizing ties, and an Israeli official said planes to and from Israel were expected to get the okay to fly over Sudan in the coming days.

Prominent activist Amjed Farid says Burhan had no mandate from the people of Sudan to offer Netanyahu a “promise of that” which is not his to give, the Associated Press reports.

Sudan has said in the past that it could normalize ties with Israel after a long-sought Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is forged.

The Sudan Tribune says that the episode has exposed a rift between the military junta headed by Burhan and the civilian government led by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Hamdok and a government spokesman earlier said they were not informed about the meeting. The government says it is waiting for clarifications from Burhan, who has yet to speak publicly about the rapprochement effort.