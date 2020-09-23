Sudanese delegation holds talks with US, including on Israel

A Sudanese delegation is returning home after three days of “serious and frank discussions” in Abu Dhabi with the United States, which included a discussion of Sudan’s role in Arab-Israeli peace, the official Sudan News Agency says in a statement.

“The talks discussed a number of regional issues, most prominently the future of Arab-Israeli peace. This peace will lead to regional stability and preserve the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state…as well as the role that Sudan is expected to play in achieving this peace,” the statement says.

The talks also discussed conditions for removing Sudan from the US list of countries which it defines as state sponsors of terror. States designated as terror sponsors are subjected to crippling sanctions.

The delegation was led by current Sudanese head of state Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who leads a transitional council established in the country after a 2019 revolution overthrew ruling dictator Omar al-Bashir.

The current government has both military and civilian elements, including a civilian prime minister. Burhan’s council is set to transitional civilian control in 2021.

According to the official report, the results of the talks will be presented to the transitional government so as to create “a common vision.”

