Syria force pounds holdout IS village

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel and Russia are to form a joint team to examine the withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria.

Israel is seeking the removal of Iranian forces and has vowed to keep its main enemy from entrenching itself militarily in the neighboring country.

Netanyahu met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Moscow to discuss Iran’s presence in Syria.

“I made it unequivocally clear that Israel will not allow the military entrenchment of Iran in Syria, and I also made it unequivocally clear that we would continue to take military action against it,” Netanyahu tells his cabinet.

“President Putin and I also agreed on a common goal: the withdrawal of foreign forces that arrived in Syria after the outbreak of the civil war. We agreed to establish a joint team to advance this goal, together with other elements.”

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria against what it says are Iranian and Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah targets and has established a hotline to avoid accidental clashes with Russia.

Iran, Russia and Tehran-backed Hezbollah support Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s civil war that broke out in 2011.

— AFP