Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
Trump says ‘France is burning,’ blames riots on immigrants ‘with hatred in their hearts’
US President Donald Trump blames immigration for unrest during protests in France and urges the country to tighten its migration rules.
“France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country,” Trump writes in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!”
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