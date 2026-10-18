Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Trump says ‘France is burning,’ blames riots on immigrants ‘with hatred in their hearts’

By AFP Today, 3:58 pm
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US President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club, October 17, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club, October 17, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump blames immigration for unrest during protests in France and urges the country to tighten its migration rules.

“France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country,” Trump writes in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!”

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