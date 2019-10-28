Two more Netanyahu aides questioned over suspected witness harassment

Channel 12 reports that two more of Netanyahu’s aides have been questioned on suspicion that they harassed Shlomo Filber, who is a state witness in one of the cases against the premier.

The two — Likud campaign strategist Israel Einhorn and new media director Topaz Luk — join campaign manager Ofer Golan and spokesman Jonatan Urich.

Filber is a key witness in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is alleged to have advanced regulations benefiting Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch in exchange for positive coverage from the telecom company’s Walla news site.

The four Netanyahu aides are suspected of ordering a van that looked like it belonged to the Bratslav Hasidic sect sent to Filber’s home with loudspeakers blasting allegations he lied about the case.