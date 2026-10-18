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UAE president, Saudi defense minister discuss regional security amid Houthi attacks

By Reuters Today, 7:16 pm
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UAE President Mohammed bin ​Zayed Al Nahyan received Saudi Arabia’s defense minister in Abu Dhabi, with the two discussing regional developments and ways to bolster security, the Emirati state news agency WAM reports.

The talks follow a visit to Riyadh last month by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the first trip by ‌a senior UAE official to the kingdom since a deep rift emerged between the two Gulf powers last year.

The visits come as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis intensify attacks on the kingdom.

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