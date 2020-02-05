US Senate set to acquit Trump, boosting his reelection bid

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump is set to win acquittal from impeachment on Wednesday, hours after his partisan State of the Union speech triggered unprecedented protests from Democrats in a seething display of US political divisions.

Trump’s exoneration on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after a nearly three-week Senate trial is expected to come along party lines, highlighting his firm lock on Republican loyalty — and the Democrats’ profound disdain.

Democratic senators are expected to spend today making last-minute arguments for his conviction ahead of a 4:00 p.m., but the outcome is not in doubt: conviction requires a two-thirds majority of the body, and Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats.

Acquittal won’t mean an end to Democratic-led investigations of the US leader, but will give Trump momentum in his bid to win reelection for another four years in the White House after a tumultuous first term.

— AFP