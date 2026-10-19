Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Winter slams government over stone-throwing attack on party candidate, urges it to ‘defeat enemies, not brothers’

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:46 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

People of Israel head Ofer Winter speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections, October 14, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
People of Israel head Ofer Winter speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections, October 14, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Former IDF general Ofer Winter, leader of the People of Israel party, lashes out at the government following a stone-throwing attack on one of his party’s candidates in the West Bank, accusing it of failing to confront terrorism while targeting him politically.

“How much longer will Israeli citizens have to live in fear?” Winter says in a statement, after Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, No. 5 on the party’s election slate, was attacked in the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya, near Ramallah, while on a public diplomacy tour organized with the pro-settlement Regavim movement.

According to the party, a “group of several terrorists” surrounded their vehicle as they were leaving the village, throwing stones and other objects at it, shattering a window, and “lightly injuring” participants in the tour. Footage of the incident shows a rock striking and breaking a car window.

“Palestinian terrorism will not deter us. I will continue fighting for Israel’s reputation around the world,” Hassan-Nahoum says in a statement issued by the party.

“How much longer will we hear about stone-throwing, terrorist attacks, shootings and terrorism, while instead of defeating the enemy, we carry out another minor operation, make another arrest, issue another promise?,” says Winter. “A stone can kill, and it is time to stop treating terrorism as an unavoidable fact of life.”

He also takes aim at Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who “today of all days” accused the right-wing leader of being “on Palestine’s side.”

“I have dedicated my life to fighting Israel’s enemies. Do you really want to lecture me about who is on which side?” Winter asks. “Instead of fighting me, instead of fighting us, fight Israel’s enemies. Instead of smearing soldiers, restore security to the citizens.”

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