Ya’alon: We won’t vote for anti-Netanyahu bills, Gantz just using it as leverage

Telem leader Moshe Ya’alon, a former Benny Gantz ally in Blue and White, says he won’t support proposed legislation that aims to disqualify Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government, saying the bills are merely a pressure tactic aimed at securing a final coalition deal between Blue and White and Netanyahu’s Likud.

Gantz, who is also interim Knesset speaker, has threatened to advance legislation that would prevent anyone facing criminal charges from forming a government, unless Netanyahu agrees to a coalition deal.

He seemingly has the support of the majority of the Knesset for these measures, though he has yet to take any steps toward advancing them.

Netanyahu faces bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges.

“These laws are too important to be used as a political game,” Ya’alon tweets, addressing Gantz. “The only way is for you to stop negotiating with Netanyahu. You won’t use our votes to join an immunity and corruption government.”

Ya’alon’s Telem was part of Gantz’s Blue and White alliance before its dissolution. Two of his rightist lawmakers, Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser, have broken ranks to form their own faction. Ya’alon is a former Likud minister who served as defense chief under Netanyahu, until his resignation in 2016, when his job was given to Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.

Liberman on Sunday urged Gantz to drop coalition talks and advance the anti-Netanyahu legislation.