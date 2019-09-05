Local sellers on Amazon begin shipping within Israel ahead of launch

Israeli visitors to Amazon’s Hebrew-language website on Wednesday found there was already an option for fast local delivery from some sellers ahead of the expected launch of the retail giant’s operations in Israel next week.

According to a report by Calcalist, when the site recognizes that a potential customer is in Israel, it offers the option for local shipment, allowing some local suppliers to begin to sell and ship their wares.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the retail giant plans to formally launch on September 12. According to the Globes financial website, sellers have been asked to ensure they are prepared for a sudden large volume of customers, with competitive prices and special offers ready.

Last month Amazon called on Israeli manufacturers to join the company’s services and ship their products internationally to customers around the world, as well as to local buyers.

It also offered international retailers the option of keeping a stock of their products in Israel and coordinating international shipping via a delivery company of their choice.

Amazon’s services include collection of the product, packaging, delivery and customer service.

Amazon was originally scheduled to start its local e-commerce operations in June or July, with services and products targeting specifically the Israeli audience. In late July, the Haaretz news daily reported that the launch of Amazon’s e-commerce services in Israel had been delayed as the US online retail giant struggled to recruit local resellers.

Last month, Amazon announced that it was expanding its operations in Israel, launching local infrastructure for its CloudFront content delivery network, which allows clients to easily distribute large data files such as videos around the globe.

According to Amazon, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) network already maintains 188 nodes in 70 cities across 31 countries. It promised that the new roll-out will enable 75 percent faster performance for local end-users of companies using its services.

The announcement had come less than a month after it was reported that Amazon was in talks with Israeli officials to set up a public cloud-based regional data center, possibly in the south of Israel, to provide cloud-based services to government ministries and other public entities in Israel.