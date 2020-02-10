Man, 20, stabbed to death on Ashdod street

A man was stabbed to death Monday in the southern port city of Ashdod.

The man, 20, was reportedly riding a motorbike along Montefiore Boulevard in the city when he was stabbed.

The assailant fled the scene.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Terrorism was ruled out as a motive, reports said.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said medics tried for 40 minutes to resuscitate the man but were eventually forced to pronounce his death.

Police opened an investigation and combed streets in the area for the stabber.

In another incidence of violence Monday, a man, 24, was shot and moderately injured in the Arab city of Tamra in the north of the country. Police said the motive was not clear and were investigating the shooting.

Recent months have seen a wave of killings and gun crime in the Arab Israeli community. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence in their communities, which include family feuds, mafia turf wars, domestic violence and so-called honor killings.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.

Times of Israeli staff contributed to this report.