Man killed in Nahariya flood as heavy rains swamp north

A man swept away by flooding was found dead Wednesday in the northern city of Nahariya as heavy rains inundated parts of the country.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said the man, 38, was carried away by floodwaters as he tried to rescue the passengers of a car that overturned in a pool of water.

His body was later found following searches by emergency services. None of the passengers of the vehicle were hurt, police added.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The death was the seventh in a season that has seen some areas of the country repeatedly deluged in downpours. The wet weather system was expected to last until Friday and also slam Tel Aviv, where two people died on Saturday when they became trapped in a flooded elevator.

On Wednesday, the rainfall caused extensive flooding in Nahariya, a coastal city of some 50,000 near the Lebanon border.

Tractors and military vehicles were used to help transport residents across the water-filled streets as people became trapped by rising waters.

Earlier, emergency services rescued 15 children from a flooded kindergarten in the city.

Dozens of dogs were rescued from an animal shelter in the city that was flooded, the Ynet news site reported.

Residents of Nahariya were advised to stay indoors until the storm passed.

The Israel Airports Authority said though it was not currently expecting any disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport due to the stormy weather, travelers should be prepared for possible delays.

It also said it was working to clear objects from the “operational area” of the airport that could damage airplanes if carried away by the wind.

Meanwhile, heavy snow fell on the Golan Heights, prompting the Golan Regional Council to order a closure of regional schools while providing buses to transport children back to their home communities. Some tutoring was to be continued locally in the communities until conditions clear.

Torrential rain poured on the northern port city of Haifa, with some 50 millimeters (two inches) falling during the morning hours, causing flooding that blocked many streets in the city and surrounding areas. Some drivers and passengers required rescue after their vehicles became trapped on flooded roads. Flooding on railway tracks led Israel Railways to cancel all service north of Haifa Center Hashmona station.

Fire and rescue services increased the number of staff at call centers as a precaution against a repeat of a weekend incident in which a man and woman drowned to death in a flooded Tel Aviv elevator, despite multiple calls to emergency services for their rescue.

Police and emergency services warned the public to stay away from areas that could become flooded.

כוחות גדולים של משטרת ישראל פועלים משעות הבוקר בנהריה, חיפה, הקריות, נשר ובמקומות נוספים באזור החוף, באזורים שהוצפו בשל מזג האוויר הסוער. השוטרים מסייעים לאזרחים וחוסמים לתנועה כבישים ורחובות באזורים שהוצפו במים. אנא הישמעו להוראות השוטרים בשטח והימנעו מכניסה לאזורים מוצפים pic.twitter.com/aAU7KUEg9U — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) January 8, 2020

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority closed some river hiking trails in the north due to the heavy rain and the expectation that some streams would overflow their banks.

Central and southern regions were battered by strong winds, with the wet weather forecast to spread to those areas during the afternoon and evening, drenching most areas of the country.

Forecasters expect the high winds to calm on Friday and the rain to taper off on Saturday.