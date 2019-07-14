Motivational guru Tony Robbins books October date in Tel Aviv
Speaker and personal development coach accused of sexual misconduct by former staffers and fans will be in Israel for the first time
Motivational speaker Tony Robbins will be in Israel for the first time on October 4, speaking at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena.
Ticket prices are steep, at NIS 900 per seat.
The speaker, entrepreneur and strategist, 59, created a personal development strategy that he has written and spoken about worldwide for the last four decades.
He’s considered a global guru, having coached luminaries and celebrities such as Bill Clinton, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey and Kanye West.
However, multiple former staffers and fans have accused Robbins of sexual misconduct, according to a Buzzfeed investigation last month.
His documentary film, “I Am Not Your Guru,” a behind-the-scenes look at his annual mega event, is on Netflix.
