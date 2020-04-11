Neo-Nazi graffiti sprayed on Alabama synagogue on 1st night of Passover

JTA — A synagogue in Huntsville, Alabama was vandalized on Wednesday, the first night of Passover with neo-Nazi graffiti.

Among the graffiti sprayed sometime during the night on the Etz Chayim Synagogue were “F— Kikes,” “Gas Em All,” “White Power,” “Jew rats,” “Jew Scum,” and “Holohoax.”

Several swastikas and the lightning bolt symbol of the Nazi SS also were spray painted on the building and the property.

Etz Chayim is a Conservative congregation of about 60 families in South Huntsville.

Huntsville, Alabama, synagogue Etz Chayim was hit with disgusting, neo-Nazi vandalism and threats last night, as Passover was beginning. I hope the scumbag(s) who did this is/are punished. Read more: https://t.co/yt96KqlwHU pic.twitter.com/6BaxnxV3fA — Siamak Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) April 10, 2020

No services have been held in the building in recent weeks due to the coronavirus crisis, Southern Jewish Life Magazine reported.

The magazine reported that police are reviewing security camera footage but since it was raining at the time of the incident it is not easy to identify the perpetrators.

“The City of Huntsville condemns anti-Semitism in the strongest possible terms,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement released on Thursday.

“As a city, and as an inclusive community, we stand side by side with our Jewish brothers and sisters and people of all faiths. Any offense against one is an offense against all,” Battle also said.