Palestinian Olympians from Gaza, Canada, US, Jerusalem compete in Tokyo

Palestinians from the West Bank, Gaza, Jerusalem and North America are set to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in their seventh time participating in the international games.

Five Palestinian athletes are set to compete at the Games, which were originally scheduled to take place last summer but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A regular Palestinian delegation has been sent to the Olympics since the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. They have never picked up any medals, however, and are not favored to reach the Olympic podium in Tokyo, either.

The Palestinian team comprises two swimmers, a judoka, a weightlifter and a sprinter. The two swimmers, Dania Nour from Bethlehem, 17, and Canadian resident Yazan al-Bawab, 21, will participate in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle on Tuesday, respectively.

Meet Dania Nour, Female swimmer who will represent Palestine at the #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/KxQOxGYjoL — #Africa4Palestine (@Africa4Pal) July 22, 2021

Palestinian-American Hanna Barakat, 21, is scheduled to compete in the women’s 100-meter sprint later this week. A student-athlete at Brown University, Barakat comes from an Olympic family: Her father, Mohammad Barakat, played hockey for the United States at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Hanna Barakat will represent #Palestine at the #SummerOlympics in #Tokyo in the women's 100m event. Advertisement In addition to her accomplishment in #atheletics she is an honors student in International Developmental Studies ❤️????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/p067v6LPBk — #Africa4Palestine (@Africa4Pal) July 24, 2021

Wesam Abu Rmeila, from East Jerusalem, will represent Palestine in the men’s judo competition. The Palestinian judoka comes from a family deeply rooted in the martial art: His father and two of his brothers have competed internationally, according to a report in the Cairo-based channel Al-Ghad.

Finally, Mohammad Hamada from Gaza, a 19-year-old Palestinian weightlifter, will participate in the men’s 96-kilogram event. Hamada, who has already competed internationally, is the first Palestinian ever to compete in the sport at the Olympic level.

“Mohammad has achieved a long-awaited dream,” Hamada’s father, Khamees, told the Reuters news agency.

‘It brings me pride to be the first Palestinian weightlifter who qualifies for the Tokyo Games’: Mohammad Hamada, the first Palestinian weightlifter to compete in the Olympics braces to make history #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/gmyIjd1LVe pic.twitter.com/jieaaQQnIb — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) July 20, 2021

None of the Palestinian athletes this year qualified by meeting the Olympic athletic criteria, however, meaning they are unlikely to return home with a medal. The athletes instead entered the Games through a special process for underrepresented countries, known as a “wild card,” said Badr Aqel, who is leading the delegation.

The Palestine Olympic Committee is under the supervision of powerful Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, who also serves as the Palestinian party’s secretary-general. Rajoub is widely seen as a potential successor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Most of Rajoub’s press appearances in recent months have come in the context of his lead position in negotiations with Fatah’s Hamas rivals. But he has also taken an interest in Palestinian sports, investing in soccer and Palestinian youth movements.

“We are working on a plan, led by Maj. Gen. Rajoub, that in our next competition in Paris, our participation will be by qualification, rather than by wild card,” Aqel told The Times of Israel in a phone call, referring to the anticipated 2024 Summer Olympics.

Aqel said the proliferation of Israeli restrictions on Palestinian movement and travel made it harder for athletes to train and compete at the international level. Leaving and entering the West Bank for games, or inviting others to work with Palestinian athletes, requires Israeli approval.

Israel says the restrictions on movement are part of a system established to maintain security and prevent Palestinian terror attacks.

“Every time you want to bring coaches and experts from outside, you need approval from the Israeli government, and then you’ll find that they’ve blocked several of them from arriving, and eventually you have to cancel the whole thing,” Aqel said.