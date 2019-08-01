Party celebrating Rabin’s killer Yigal Amir seeks run in September election

Efforts are underway to establish a political party to run in the September elections whose main aim is to free Yigal Amir, the man who assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at a peace rally nearly 24 years ago.

Undercover footage aired by a Channel 13 news show on Wednesday showed dozens of activists gathered at a synagogue in Jerusalem to fill out paperwork and gather the 120 signatures needed to register a party with the Knesset’s Central Elections Committee.

The party has named itself “Nura Deliba,” which translates to “Fire of the Heart” from Aramaic.

Amir’s wife, Larissa Trimbobler, is heard saying that Nura Deliba is looking to take over the framework of an already existing party. She said Nura Deliba activists “have been in negotiations with several parties” but had not yet been successful in finding a match.

Trimbobler insisted to an undercover reporter that she has no official connection to the party. However, the TV station said, nearly the entire Amir family was involved in getting the party off the ground.

Trimbobler went on to say that Nura Deeliba wanted to draw votes from Avigdor Liberman’s secularist Yisrael Beytenu party, but not the far-right Otzma Yehudit.

Amir’s brother and co-conspirator Hagai, who was jailed for nearly 17 years for helping plot Rabin’s November 4, 1995, assassination, was also seen at a Nura Deliba planning meeting held recently.

Orly Adas, the director of the Central Elections Committee, told Channel 13 there was no legal precedent to ban the party from registering to run, but said the Knesset panel would try to prevent it.

“We have no reason to disqualify them. We can disqualify individual candidates if they break the law, but not an entire party list.

“We plan to submit legislative amendments to amend the whole process so it’s more serious and doesn’t become cheapened,” Adas said.

Rabin’s granddaughter, Noa Rothman, joined former prime minister Ehud Barak’s Israel Democratic Party ahead of the September elections, citing the “radicalization” of Israel. Rothman first appeared on the national stage as a teenager when she tearfully eulogized her grandfather at his funeral.

Amir, now 49, is serving a life sentence for the assassination of Rabin. He remains in solitary confinement, though he was given permission to marry Trimbobler in 2004 after a protracted legal struggle.

The efforts to establish a pro-Yigal Amir party were condemned on Thursday by Labor party leader Amir Peretz, who said the party celebrating the assassination of the Labor prime minister “crossed a red line.”

Peretz called on the Elections Committee to disqualify Nura Deliba from running in the elections next month, saying the party was “founded solely to promote illegal activity.”

Channel 13 said its full undercover investigation into Nura Deliba and its plan to release Amir from prison will air in the coming days.