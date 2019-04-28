Pence condemns New York Times over Netanyahu-Trump cartoon

US Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday condemned the New York Times for an anti-Semitic cartoon that appeared in the newspaper’s international edition over the weekend.

It showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dachshund wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind and skullcap-wearing US President Donald Trump.

In response to a tweet from the New York Times Opinion account saying that the image “was offensive, and it was an error in judgment to publish it,” Pence accused the publication of anti-Semitism.

“We stand with Israel and we condemn antisemitism in ALL its forms, including @nytimes political cartoons,” Pence said on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, of Netanyahu’s Likud party, derided the “anti-Semitic caricature” published by the New York Times on Thursday and called for those responsible for its publication to be fired.

The Times acknowledged on Saturday that the cartoon “included anti-Semitic tropes” and “was offensive,” and called its use an “error of judgment.” The paper did not, however, explicitly apologize for its publication.

“The anti-Semitic caricature published by the New York Times is shocking and reminiscent of Nazi propaganda during the Holocaust,” Erdan said.

“We expect anyone who truly fights racism and hatred of Jews to demand an apology from the newspaper and fire those responsible for publishing a Nazi-style cartoon in the newspaper.”

The cartoon was drawn by António Moreira Antunes, 66, a well-known and sometimes controversial Portuguese political cartoonist for the Lisbon-based Expresso weekly, who has published caricatures critical of Israel in the past.

One 2006 cartoon shows a bloodied Star of David as the spur of the American boot in the Middle East.

Both leaders’ sons also slammed the New York Times over the Thursday cartoon. Netanyahu’s son Yair linked the caricature to the paper’s coverage of the Holocaust itself during the 1940s.

“You’re an anti-Semitic newspaper!” he tweeted. “The New York Times intentionally hid the news of the annihilation of millions of Jews in Europe during World War II!”

The younger Netanyahu also linked the cartoon to the deadly shooting attack Saturday at a synagogue in California.

Donald Trump Jr. called the cartoon “Disgusting.”

He tweeted: “I have no words for flagrant anti-Semitism on display here. Imagine this was in something other than a leftist newspaper?”

Israel’s Channel 13 news reported Saturday night that Danny Dayan, Israel’s consul-general in New York, had protested to the newspaper about the cartoon.

Earlier this year Brazilian Jews filed a lawsuit against a cartoonist over a drawing they said was anti-Semitic. The cartoon featured Netanyahu and Brazil’s new president, Jair Bolsonaro, in a hug, with their arms held in the shape of a swastika. The image by cartoonist Aroeira was published in the O Dia newspaper.

Similarly, in August of 2018, Israel’s ambassador to Norway complained over a Norwegian daily’s use of a cartoon of Netanyahu, which he criticized as anti-Semitic.

That caricature showed Netanyahu, whose body forms a swastika, punching a member of Israel’s Druze minority off a bench reading “whites only.”

The image was apparently commenting on the then recently passed legislation defining Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.