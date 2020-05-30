Pickup driver plows through protest in Florida

A pickup truck drove through an intersection where protesters were demonstrating Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida, causing people to run screaming out of the way as the vehicle stopped and started and at one point had a person on its hood, according to witnesses and video posted on social media.

The driver of the vehicle was later arrested.

Video showed the truck stopped at a traffic light, and protesters walking around and near it while appearing to speak to the driver. The truck then suddenly accelerated.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Protesters across the county gathered on Saturday for a fifth day to condemn the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police on Monday.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis and then spread more widely this week after video emerged showing a police officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck even after Floyd stopping moving and pleading for air. Floyd later died of his injuries. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

THIS IS HAPPENING NOW IN TALLAHASSEE FLORIDA….IF YOURE NOT AT WORK GET UP AND PROTEST PLEASE!! GET UP EXERCISE YOUR RIGHTS GO PROTEST NOW???? pic.twitter.com/1Q23idMVwt — BlaQueBarbie???????????????? (@thatsdolliejay) May 30, 2020

Lucas von Hollen, an instructor at Florida State University, said Saturday he saw the Tallahassee incident as protesters were chanting and marching as in a standard demonstration, but then he heard a distinct scream of fear. He looked out a window from a second-floor work building and saw the burgundy pickup. He described it slowing down as it had driven up toward the protesters, who didn’t move.

“Then the truck revved its engines…a couple people got out of the way, but some people didn’t, and it just drove straight through the crowd.”

He said people then followed the car to prevent the driver from getting away and police were everywhere.

So scary— truck drives right through a #BlackLivesMatter protest in Tallahassee. Police have the driver in custody, injuries are being confirmed by reporters on the ground. pic.twitter.com/nKMf4fAJ7e — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani ???? (@AnnaForFlorida) May 30, 2020

He added: “No one was pulled under the wheels that I saw, but people were definitely hurt. There was screeching …. People were crying and screaming about how it just drove through the crowd.”

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey issued a statement Saturday, saying: “Earlier today an individual struck a crowd of peaceful protestors with their vehicle in downtown Tallahassee at a low rate of speed. Thankfully no one was seriously injured. The driver of the vehicle was immediately taken into custody. The peaceful protestors have my unwavering support and I unequivocally condemn any violence toward protestors.‬”