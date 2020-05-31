Police block highways so geese families could cross

Police officers on Friday did not duck their responsibilities when they received calls from drivers at two locations about families of geese trying to cross busy highways.

Police arrived at the two locations on routes 2 and 4 and stopped traffic to protect the geese and their chicks and allow them to cross safely.

According to Channel 12, the delay did not ruffle the feathers of drivers, who understood the importance of the brief delay to their journeys.

In fact, some even exited their vehicles and flocked to help officers locate chicks that “went rogue” and took them across the road to be reunited with the rest of the family.