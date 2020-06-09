Police officer lightly injured in Jerusalem hit and run
Law enforcement officials said to rule out terror motive in crash

By TOI staff Today, 10:52 am 0 Edit
Illustrative: Police squad cars in Zion Square, downtown Jerusalem, September 20, 2017. (Stuart Winer/Times of Israel)
A police officer was injured Monday evening in a hit and run in northern Jerusalem, police said in a statement.

The officer was lightly injured in the crash on Uzi Narkiss Street, and taken to the hospital.

Initial reports suggested the hit and run may have been terror-related, but Channel 12 news said police did not suspect a terrorism motive.

Police were searching for the driver.

