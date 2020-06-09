Police officer lightly injured in Jerusalem hit and run

A police officer was injured Monday evening in a hit and run in northern Jerusalem, police said in a statement.

The officer was lightly injured in the crash on Uzi Narkiss Street, and taken to the hospital.

Initial reports suggested the hit and run may have been terror-related, but Channel 12 news said police did not suspect a terrorism motive.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police were searching for the driver.