Prince Charles appears to snub Pence at Holocaust forum

Britain’s Prince Charles appeared to snub US Vice President Mike Pence during Thursday’s World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

As he arrived for the event in Jerusalem, Charles shook hands with the event’s organizer, Moshe Kantor, then walked by Pence, looking him in the face, before continuing on to shake hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pence stood silently as the prince walked by and patted him on the arm.

The US vice president’s office played down the encounter, noting the two men had just met before entering the hall, and that they shook hands following Pence’s speech at the ceremony.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Pence and Prince Charles were among the keynote speakers at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, which was held in Israel and this year coincided with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.