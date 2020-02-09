Prominent sex offender rabbi Berland reportedly arrested in Jerusalem

Police on Sunday morning reportedly arrested convicted sex offender Rabbi Eliezer Berland amid a probe into allegations he bilked money out of followers by promising to heal them.

According to unconfirmed reports Berland, 83, was arrested in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood along with his wife and other senior members of his ultra-Orthodox Shuvu Bonim sect, as protesters rioted against police, at about 5:30 a.m.

Berland had been under investigation for fraud after it emerged he allegedly told a cancer patient not to accept medical treatment and instead pay him money so that she will live. After she died, her mother filed a police complaint against him accusing him on manslaughter.

Police did not name Berland or any others arrested, but confirmed in a statement that officers had arrested six suspects accused of running a ring that “took cynical and terrible advantage of hundreds of citizens and their families, who were seemingly in the midst of their toughest times, and demanded tens of thousands of shekels from them for prayers and healing.”

The statement described the central suspect as in his 80s. It said the group was suspected of exploitation, fraud and tax offenses.

Police said protesters at the scene threw rocks and other objects at officers in an attempt to stop the arrest, injuring two.

According to a report by a photographer for the Kikar Hashabbat news site police responded with stun grenades.

המהומות בחומה השלישית הבוקר בזמן מעצר הרב ברלנד pic.twitter.com/Mjh2fpwj6K — מחאות החרדים הקיצוניים (@mechaot_h) February 9, 2020

Berland commands a cult-like following among the thousands in his offshoot of the Bratslav Hasidic sect. He fled Israel in 2013 amid allegations that he had sexually assaulted several female followers.

After evading arrest for three years and slipping through various countries, Berland was sentenced to 18 months in prison in November 2016 on two counts of indecent acts and one case of assault, as part of a plea deal that included seven months of time served. He was freed just five months later, in part due to ill health.

Since then, he has resumed his activities as the leader of the Shuvu Bonim community.

After he was released from prison he was visited by Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman. Earlier this year, a recording surfaced of Litzman, the leader of the Agudat Yisrael party, and fellow member Meir Porush allegedly discussing a political deal with a Berland aide last fall, ahead of the municipal elections in Jerusalem.

Berland has long been known to take “pidyonim” — contributions in exchange for blessings. In late-night visits, and surrounded by dozens of followers, Berland frequently shows up at Israeli hospitals across the country, unattended by staff, to bless the sick, according to footage uploaded by his followers.

Activists who have spoken to The Times of Israel in the past have cited several cases of followers who, they say, have sold their houses or have been plunged into debt for these benedictions, in what they argue is tantamount to extortion by a leader with undue influence over his followers.

The donations — provided by ostensibly consenting adults for a religious service — are not illegal under Israeli law.

A report on Channel 13’s “HaMakor” program last year detailed how Berland instructed Nurit Ben Moshe’s daughter to forgo cancer treatment and instead pay him thousands of shekels to pray for her to be cured.

Among his instructions were for her to eat a simple diet including soups made only from orange vegetables, something the report said had a significant negative impact on her health.

After intensive efforts by Ben Moshe, Berland eventually gave the go ahead for her daughter to seek medical help, but by then the cancer was already too advanced to save her.

The investigative report featured extensive hidden camera footage, including of Ben Moshe giving Berland thousands of shekels to pray for her daughter.

In January 2019, Channel 12 news reported that Berland told followers that he could revive people who were officially declared brain dead, if family members pony up some NIS 20,000 ($5,400).

Also that month, a recording of Berland emerged that provided a glimpse of Berland’s attitude toward the donors. In the recording, accompanied by mocking laughter, the rabbi recounted how he had told an English-speaking woman to cough up $18,000. She heard $80,000 and complied, then he asked for more.

In March 2019, it emerged that Berland’s wife, son and grandson were being sued for misappropriating charitable donations for personal use.

Marissa Newman contributed to this report.