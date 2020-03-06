Rabbi at synagogue at center of NY outbreak diagnosed with coronavirus

The rabbi of the New Rochelle Young Israel Synagogue in Westchester County, New York, who also teaches two undergraduate classes at Yeshiva University’s Washington Heights campus, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rabbi Reuven Fink has been in self-quarantine after being in contact with a congregant who had previously tested positive, Yeshiva University wrote in a tweet Friday.

“We have reached out to his students and recommended as a precautionary measure to self-quarantine until further notice,” read the tweet.

Yeshiva University last week said it would cancel all in-person classes and scheduled events at both the Wilf Campus and Midtown location at least until March 10 after a student and his family were confirmed to carry COVID-19.

The student’s father was in intensive care due to the disease, according to local news reports, becoming the first to be hospitalized in the state. Hundreds of members of the stricken family’s synagogue, Young Israel of New Rochelle, were ordered into quarantine after his diagnosis, according to the local CBS affiliate.

A hotel in a Baltimore suburb on Thursday canceled the reservation of the Yeshiva University men’s basketball team over fears of novel coronavirus, the coach of the Maccabees told The Associated Press.