Rachel Bloom now ‘In Love With The Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah’
Creator and star of hit ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ will help write and executive produce new romantic mystery comedy series
JTA — The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” team is back with a show that sounds even more Jewish: “I’m In Love With The Dancer From My Bat Mitzvah.”
The series, which has been put in development by the CW Network, is described as a romantic mystery comedy about a young woman just shy of graduating from college who is romantically rejected.
She then becomes obsessed with a dancer from her bat mitzvah and eventually involves her friends in a criminal conspiracy. It’s inspired by true events, Deadline reports.
The show’s creator is Ilana Wolpert, who was an assistant on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Rachel Bloom, the creator and star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” will help write and executive produce but not act in the show.
