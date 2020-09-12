Release of Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ delayed yet again

The release of the much-anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, which has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, has yet again been pushed back.

The movie was originally set to hit theaters on June 5 before its release was delayed to August 12, then October 2, and now December 25.

Insiders from Warner Bros. told the Hollywood Reporter on Friday that the decision was made with uncertainty still surrounding the reopening of movie theaters in major markets such as Los Angeles and New York.

Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, the Amazonian Princess Diana of Themyscira, in the sequel to the 2017 DC film.

The first “Wonder Woman” film was the highest-grossing movie in the summer of 2017, earning $412.5 million in the US and $821.8 million worldwide.

Gadot also stars in 20th Century Fox’s “Death on the Nile,” in which she portrays Lennet Ridgeway Doyle, a rich heiress.

The adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel featuring detective Hercules Poirot, was directed by Kenneth Branagh and is scheduled for release on October 23.

Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, have launched several projects since founding the production company Pilot Wave earlier this year, including a series about the actress Hedy Lamarr and a film about Polish Underground leader Irena Sendler, with Gadot playing the title character in each.

Pilot Wave is also working on “My Dearest Fidel,” an adaptation of Peter Kornbluh’s magazine article about the close friendship between ABC journalist Lisa Howard and Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Gadot will also star in “Red Notice,” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix.

The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.