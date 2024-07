Profound grief and seething anger were on display in this Druze town on the Golan Heights, where thousands gathered Sunday for the funerals of 10 of the 12 children killed when an Iranian-made Hezbollah rocket from Lebanon hit a soccer field.

Times of Israel reporter Canaan Lidor was there, and he conveys to us how the attack has shaken this small Golan Druze community and impacted the trajectory of the larger ongoing conflict in Israel.

A Times of Israel Original Video

Created by Eli Katzoff