Republican Jewish group runs $3.5m TV ad campaign targeting Florida

The Republican Jewish Coalition on Thursday announced a $3.5 million TV ad campaign targeting Jewish voters in the key swing state of Florida.

The commercials will run in the Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties in south Florida, where roughly half a million Jews live.

“The three most important battleground states are Florida, Florida and Florida,” RJC executive director Matt Brooks told The Times of Israel.

“As we saw with the victory by [Florida] Governor Ron DeSantis, an increase in the Jewish vote can have a significant impact in Republicans winning,” he said. Desantis edged out his Democratic challenger in 2018 by less than 40,000 votes.

In the first of two ads released Thursday, a pitchman cracks, “elect Joe Biden, get all his far-left friends too.”

“The radical left is going to have lots of influence on raising taxes, defunding police, pressuring Israel, and more! It’s the deal of the century,” he adds, using a term used to tout US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

“This deal, like [the liberals’] policies, is [bleeping] insane,” he says.

The second ad focuses on Trump himself, calling him “the most pro-Israel president in history.”

“He’s fought against anti-Semitism and efforts to defund the police,” the narrator says as a 2018 photo of tombstones at an Illinois cemetery graffitied with swastikas flashes onto the screen.

The Anti Defamation League has noted a rise in such anti-Semitic attacks since Trump was elected president.

The narrator also highlights Trump’s support for “school choice,” a prominent issue for many Orthodox voters who send their children to private religious day schools, Brooks said.

“In these times, Mr. Nice Guy won’t cut it,” the narrator adds, referring to Biden.

“We need a leader who won’t back down and knows how to make peace,” the commercial continues, showing a photo from the signing ceremony of the US brokered UAE-Israel-Bahrain normalization agreements.