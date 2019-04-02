Rivlin gifts collector Trudeau designer socks from Jerusalem

Nechama Rivlin, wife of Israeli president Reuven Rivlin, is recovering in the hospital from lung transplant surgery, but she made sure her husband was armed with the right gifts for his state visit to Canada this week.

Knowing that Canada’s young and dapper Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is famous for his penchant for noticeable hosiery, Israel’s first lady sent the president with a gift box carrying a pair of stylish Jerusalem motif made-in-Israel socks.

“I was really happy because Trudeau has been the world’s biggest sock collector,” fashion designer Maayan Gutfeld said Tuesday. “It was really an honor they chose my socks.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A graduate of the Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art in Ramat Gan, Gutfeld, a Jerusalem native, was surprised to get the sudden exposure.

המתנה של ריבלין לראש ממשלת קנדה: גרביים מישראל https://t.co/qTr9iDxcsq pic.twitter.com/5DyPoUO2Bx — סקופים רוטר.נט (@RotterNews) April 2, 2019

“I was more impressed that the president and his wife chose a small locally made product operation like me,” Gutfeld said. “The socks are made in the only sock factory in Israel, a small family factory in the north.”

Rivlin told Trudeau the socks were from his wife, who he said was aware of Trudeau’s love of uniquely patterned stockings, Ynet news reported.

Earlier this year Trudeau blasted the BDS movement, which calls for boycotting Israeli products as anti-Semitic and contrary to “Canadian values.” At their meeting Monday, Rivlin commended him for his stand against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

It is not known how Nechama Rivlin was aware of Trudeau’s passion, but the Canadian leader has attracted journalistic attention for his ankle attire.

Trudeau “takes his sock game seriously,” Footwear News reported, commenting on the “purple style adorned with ducks” he wore at last year’s meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Justin Trudeau’s Sock Game Deserves a Standing Ovation,” said InStyle magazine.

The socks, from Gutfeld’s Jerusalem Printed Sock series, show stylized mountains and houses of the city.

“I found an old picture of where I grew up and started to multiply the houses and make a pattern out of them,” Gutfeld said.

But you don’t have to be the prime minister of a G-7 country to own a pair of the socks, which are available on Gutman’s website.

The president is scheduled to return to Israel on Wednesday afternoon.