Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ring sells for over $1 million in virus fundraiser

JTA — One of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl rings sold for $1.025 million in an online fundraiser to help address food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ring, which includes 283 diamonds and weighs 5.1 carats, was among the most expensive items to be sold in the All In Challenge, which had raised $45.6 million as of Thursday night.

The money from the sale of the ring is earmarked for Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. The All In Challenge was created by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.

Also included in the purchase of the ring is a trip on the Patriots’ team plane to Gillette Stadium in suburban Boston, where the buyer will be presented with the ring by Kraft.

SOLD for $1,025,000 in the #ALLINCHALLENGE All of the proceeds from RKK’s SBLI ring will provide meals to those who need it most. pic.twitter.com/RrQRJzpZGH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 22, 2020

Kraft said earlier this month that he picked the ring from the 2017 Super Bowl because the Patriots had come back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in that game. “I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers.” Kraft told Yahoo Sports. “So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.”

There were a total of 35 bids for Kraft’s ring, beginning at $75,000.

Kraft, a winner of the Genesis Prize, has earned six Super Bowl rings as owner of the Patriots.