Rocket alert sirens sound in southern Israel in false alarm

Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in southern Israel on Monday morning, in what the army later said was a false alarm.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately say what tripped the warning system, but said it was investigating the sirens heard in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz adjacent to the border with the Gaza Strip.

Southern Israeli communities are regularly targeted by rockets fired by Gaza terrorist groups. The last major flare-up between Israel and armed Gaza in groups was in May, when hundreds of rockets were fired at towns and cities in southern Israel.

The siren came days after an unofficial truce mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations went into force. The ceasefire deal emphasized calm in exchange for Israeli measures to improve living conditions in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Last month, the IDF announced it was rolling out a more accurate incoming rocket alert system for some communities in northern Israel after numerous instances of false alarms.