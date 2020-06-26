Palestinians in Gaza fire two rockets into Israel

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets into Israel on Friday evening, the military said. The rockets apparently fell in an open area and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Rocket warning sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip sending thousands of residents to bomb shelters as they were celebrating the Sabbath evening meal.

The activation of the sirens came a day after the Hamas terror group, which rules Gaza, warned Israel’s potential annexation of West Bank lands next week would be a “declaration of war.”

Besides the issue of annexation, there have also been apparent tensions between Israel and Gaza-based terror groups over delays in the transfer of Qatari aid money to Gaza.

This was the first rocket fired into Israel in 10 days.

In recent days, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the two most powerful terror groups in Gaza, have threatened to step up clashes along the border, following months of relative calm in the area.

In recent months, Israel and Hamas have been negotiating a possible prisoner swap and long-term ceasefire agreement, so the terror group has largely maintained calm along the Gaza border.

Israel and Hamas have in the past failed to advance in the talks, in part because each has demanded a different timetable. Hamas has demanded two rounds of prisoner releases — the first in exchange for information on the captives, the second in exchange for the actual delivery to Israel of the captives and the soldiers’ bodies. Israel has refused, insisting that any deal must take place in a single exchange.