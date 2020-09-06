Several hurt in multiple stabbings in British city of Birmingham

Several people are confirmed to have been stabbed in the central English city of Birmingham early Sunday.

Police have labeled the attack a “major incident,” but said it was too early “to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

Central Birmingham is cordoned off, with road closures in the Arcadian and Snowhill areas, which are popular nightlife centers. Police asked residents “to remain calm (but vigilant) and to stay away from the area.”

The initial report of a stabbing came shortly after midnight between Saturday and Sunday. As police responded to the initial call, “A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after,” according to a statement by the West Midlands Police.

There was no immediate figure for the number of wounded, nor their condition.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” police said.