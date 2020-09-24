Shade-giving fabric that lights up at night nets Israeli int’l prize

An Israeli designer was named Thursday as one of four winners of an international women’s climate tech challenge for her development of an outdoor fabric for urban shading that is embedded with organic solar cells to provide lighting at night.

The challenge, now in its second year, was organized by Women4Climate, a group of mayors, entrepreneurs, innovators, students, scientists and activists that aims to enhance women’s participation and leadership in building a sustainable future.

Anai Green’s “Lumiweave” is designed for off-the-grid soft linear light and shade. It can be used in a range of applications, from umbrellas to large canopies.

Green will pilot her material in her home city, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, one of this year’s four hosts of C40 Cities. C40 brings together more than 90 world cities taking action against climate change. The other three innovators to win will trial their products in Lisbon, Stockholm or Los Angeles.

The four will split a $50,000 cash prize, sponsored by the VELUX Group.

Reacting to the win, Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai said, “One of the most pressing issues of concern regarding climate change in Tel Aviv-Yafo is the rising temperature, a great challenge that we will be contending with in the coming years. Lumiweave’s solar shading structures can bring a unique solution to this problem. We are excited to work with Anai Green to test the solution where it is most needed.”

This year’s other winners were Lorena Gordillo Dagallier from Cambridge, in the UK, who successfully pitched her initiative “open-seneca” — to build networks of low-cost air quality sensors in cities using citizen science; and Meiling Gao and Vivian Bi from California, who jointly won with their initiative “Clarity,” a smart, indoor-outdoor low cost air monitoring system that provides real-time air quality data.

“When women have the chance to innovate, invent, and lead, our economies, our families, and our environment are better off,” said C40 Chair and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “The Women4Climate Tech Challenge puts the power of saving our planet in the hands of women — bringing bold solutions to our cities and placing them at the forefront of our global effort to combat the climate crisis.”