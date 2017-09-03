Shots fired at IDF post in West Bank, none injured

Shots were fired at an Israeli army post near the northern West Bank village of Yabad on Monday night.

There were no injuries and troops were searching the area for the shooter, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The attack occurred shortly before the IDF closed border crossings into Israel from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for national elections, as is standard practice during festivals and holidays.

Election day in Israel is a paid vacation day for workers. Most polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

The IDF said the border would be closed from Monday at midnight through midnight Tuesday.

Exceptions would be made for humanitarian cases, namely the passage of medical patients to Israeli hospitals, but would require the approval of the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the army said.