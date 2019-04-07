IDF to close West Bank, Gaza crossings to Palestinians on election day

The Israeli military announced that it will shut down all crossings into Israel from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, for the national elections, as is standard practice during festivals and holidays.

The Israel Defense Forces said the closure will begin Monday at midnight and last through midnight Tuesday.

Exceptions will be made for humanitarian cases, namely the passage of medical patients to Israeli hospitals, but will require the approval of the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the army said.

Election day in Israel is a paid vacation day for workers. Most polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

The closure will affect the tens of thousands of Palestinians who legally work in Israel every day, most of them in construction and maintenance.

Israeli citizens will still be permitted to move between the West Bank and Israel.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.