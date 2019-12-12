Soprano Sarah Brightman books first concert in Israel

The world’s best-selling soprano, English singer Sarah Brightman, will take the Israeli stage for the first time on July 9, 2020, with a one-night performance in Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena.

Brightman is on tour for her new album, “HYMN,” a spiritually themed collection of orchestrated, choir-based songs. The album was recorded over the past two years in Hamburg, Miami, London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York and Budapest.

HYMN’s mystical tones include a song by British prog-rock band Barclay James Harvest and other modern composers such as Eric Whitacre (“Fly To Paradise”), Japanese songwriter Yoshiki (“Miracle”), and German DJ Paul Kalkbrenner (“Sky and Sand”).

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The album closes with a new rendition of Brightman’s signature 1996 duet with Andrea Bocelli, “Time To Say Goodbye,” singing lyrics that she wrote herself, and sung in English for the first time.

Brightman, known for her musical theater roles in “Cats” and “The Phantom of the Opera” (she married composer Andrew Lloyd Weber after debuting in “Cats” in 1981, divorcing years later), is now recognized as a classical crossover artist.

Tickets are available online starting at NIS 299.