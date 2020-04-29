South African Jewish community records first COVID-19 death

South Africa’s Jewish community recorded its first death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, as virus cases in Africa’s worst hit-country continued to rise and community representatives warned of a “long and hard road ahead.”

As of Wednesday, South Africa had recorded 93 deaths, and some 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Announcing the death, Wendy Kahn, the head of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, said there was no room for complacency.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“We are fully aware that the pandemic has barely started in South Africa,” Kahn said. “Government experts are clear that we have a long and hard road ahead. We are under no illusions.”

Far-reaching restrictions have been in effect in South Africa since March 27, forcing residents to stay home, except for visits to grocery stores, pharmacies and health facilities. The lockdown is currently set to be eased starting May 1.

While the South African Jewish Community is only experiencing its first death, other Jewish communities around the world have been hard hit by the deadly virus.

The British Jewish community, for example, has recorded 356 deaths, according to the Board of Deputies umbrella organization. This amounts to roughly 1.7% of the over 20,000 deaths recorded in the UK, while the Jewish community accounts for only 0.3% of the UK population.