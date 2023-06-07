Bug Bulb Reviews – Effective Boundery Bug Bulb Zapper to Trap Mosquitos & Kill Insects?

Do you love camping and BBQ nights? Well, two essential goods that you should always carry with you during your night adventures are a bug zapper and a flashlight. But what if we recommend a tool that works both ways? It can zap bugs and also serve as a bright flashlight.

Sounds convenient right? And it is just as safe with fussy toddlers and curious pets around. So if you want to know more keep reading our article.

The Bug Bulb Bug Zapper – What Is It?

Bug Bulb is a small but sturdy battery-operated zapper that has been crafted to trap pesky pests and mosquitoes. You might think that this is not a new invention but the technology and the versatility of Bug Bulb sets it apart from regular fly swatters and old electronic bug zappers.

Boundery, the company that created Bug Bulb claims that this bug zapper is one of a kind when it comes to battery capacity and portability. On top of this, the electrified grid of the Bug Bulb is covered with durable micro-plastic bars so you can be assured that your children won’t be harmed when the zapper is on.

Another noteworthy feature of Bug Bulb is its environment-friendly working mechanism of course! The zapper has not used chemicals to lure all forms of flying insects, instead, it uses a bright UV LED light. Once the insects are attracted to it, the zapper immediately electrocutes them and soon they are collected in the tray.

Ever since its release, the Bug Bulb reviews by customers seem to be positive and if you take a look at Google, the zapper has a 4-star rating. People are loving Bug Bulb for its efficacy and strength and we believe that the electric zapper is being hyped for all the right reasons.

Bug Bulb, so far, has not disappointed and all its features are equally loved.

The style of the zapper is convenient and chic too and you can just hang the zapper on your tent or in your room while you sleep. It does not create noise or a nasty smell and you will be able to sleep through the night without being bothered by mosquitoes and worrying about suffering from malaria or other diseases.

Last but not least, Bug Bulb runs for 20 hours as a zapper so you can finally stop lathering yourself with questionable anti-bug lotions and sprays.

In the following sections, we will discuss Bug Bulb in detail so if the zapper has piqued your interest too, stay with us till the end.

Product Name:

Bug Bulb

Product Category:

LED Bug Zapper

Product Form:

Handheld and portable zapper

Manufacturing Brand:

Boundery

Product Dimension:

5”L x 3.5”W x 3.5”H

Grid Voltage:

500V

Insect Zapper Run Time:

20 hours

Flashlight Run Time:

15 hours

Customer Reviews:

Noteworthy Features:

No chemicals

UV LED light

Rechargeable battery

Portable

Pricing:

1 Bug Bulb zapper will cost you $39.99

2 Bug Bulbs are priced at $79.99

3 Bug Bulbs retail for $89.99.

Finally, 4 Bug Bulbs will cost $119.99

Money-Back Guarantee:

30 days

Shipping Time:

7 business days or more.

Official E-mail ID:

[email protected]

Official Website:

www.shopbugbulb.com

The Brand Behind Bug Bulb

Boundery, the brand that created Bug Bulb had only one motive, that is, to make a bug zapper that is long-lasting and noiseless. Additionally, they also wanted to compete with the zappers that were using harmful chemicals to kill the insects, since these chemicals can have negative effects on the users as well.

All in all, Bug Bulb was created to offer users a sturdy, lightweight, and safe option to zap bugs and mosquitoes.

Furthermore, quality assurance is also a big parameter for Boundery, and all the Bug Bulbs are designed by some of the best developers and frequently tested for quality and performance. All of these processes ensure that anything sent out to you is up to standard and safe to use. This is why Bug Bulb has and continues to receive love from one and all.

What Is The Working Mechanism Of Bug Bulb?

The working mechanism of Bug Bulb is as simple as it gets. Boundery has employed a blue UV LED light of 365 nm wavelength to lure in mosquitoes, gnats, house flies, fruit flies, and more to its electrical grid.

Now this 365 nm wavelength blue light has been approved by science and researchers have claimed that it has great potential to attract flies if used correctly.

As soon as the flies are lured in, the activated 500V electrified grid instantly electrocutes and kills them and then the insects are collected in a tray below. Every day after you are done using Bug Bulb, you can easily clean out the tray with gloves or a cleaning brush.

Bug Bulb also functions as a very bright flashlight that can run for 18 hours. The 180-lumen lamp in Bug Bulb can light up several feet of land ahead of you and it comes in three settings- high, medium, and low. So, you can also take it on a walk with you at night.

Bug Bulb uses a rechargeable battery so you have to charge it for at least 8 hours once it has served you for a day. There’s a 24” micro-USB cable for the same, and all you have to do is find a flat surface and a stable power source to place the Bug Bulb and put it on charge respectively.

How To Use Bug Bulb?

Once your Bug Bulb is fully charged, you can press the rotating zapper button on the top to use the tool as a bug zapper.

It is a handy device that can help keep pesky mosquitoes at bay. To use the Zapper Mode, you need to fully charge the device with the included USB cord. Once charged, press the power on/off button to turn the device on. You will notice a blue light on the top of the device indicating that it’s on.

How To Use Bug Bulb: Zapper Mode

Simply press the Zapper button to activate the mosquito zapper. Bug Bulb uses ultraviolet light to attract mosquitoes and other flying insects. When the insects come in contact with the electric grid, they are zapped and killed instantly. The zapper is effective for killing bugs instantly, making it ideal for use in a variety of indoor and outdoor settings.

Using Bug Bulb in Zapper Mode is easy and effective. You can enjoy your time outdoors without worrying about mosquitoes and other flying insects bothering you. The Zapper mode is also safe to use around children and pets, making it a great addition to any home.

How To Use Bug Bulb: Lantern Mode

Bug Bulb is not just a mosquito zapper, it’s also a lantern. To use the Lantern Mode, you need to fully charge the device with the included USB cord. Once charged, press the power on/off button to turn the device on. You will notice a blue light on the top of the device indicating that it’s on.

Press the power button repeatedly to cycle through the 3 brightness levels: 20%, 50%, or 100%. The lantern emits a soft, warm light that’s perfect for use in a variety of settings. You can use it to light up your camping tent, backyard patio, or even as a night light in your bedroom.

Using Bug Bulb in Lantern Mode is easy and convenient. You can adjust the brightness level to suit your needs and enjoy the warm light that the device emits. The lantern is also energy-efficient, so you don’t have to worry about wasting electricity.

A Look At The Features Of Bug Bulb

Now we move on to the most awaited part of our review article – the features of Bug Bulb.

2-In-1 Functionality

If you can have a bug zapper like Bug Bulb that also doubles as a strong flashlight, you will be able to save some space for your next trekking and camping trip. You can always rely on Bug Bulb, whether your surroundings are covered with pests or darkness.

Just hang the activated bug zapper at least 14 feet away from you and other people if you want to zap bugs or turn on the flashlight mode and choose a brightness setting to light up the path in front of you.

Patented LED Light Technology

Boundery uses the UV blue light of 365nm wavelength and the best part is that this light is scientifically backed. Flying insects tend to confuse this light with the light emitted by the human skin and are therefore attracted to it.

Many bug zappers on the market do not use this wavelength and are, therefore, not as effective. If you want a safe and reliable bug-zapping option, choose Bug Bulb.

Excellent Coverage

The main website of Bug Bulb claims that the zapper can cover an area of 250 square feet and attracts flies from all directions and creates a 16×16 feet pest-free zone within minutes of being activated. This coverage is impressive when you take into consideration how small the bug zapper is.

In a word, Bug Bulb can easily kill all the flies and mosquitoes in your room, and if you are camping, it can keep your entire tent pest-free for hours on end.

How Much Will Bug Bulb Cost?

As of today, Bug Bulb is only available on the official website and there are 4 ongoing deals, you can choose any one.

Here, it is worth mentioning that if you want to receive real products, placing an order on the main website is the most reliable option. You will also get a lot of discounts and a low shipping price.

How Soon Can You Expect Your Order To Be Shipped?

For those waiting for their orders, it is important to be patient and understand that all essential employees, including those working in warehouses, DHL, and the US Postal Service, are doing their best to get packages to customers. Boundery, the company behind Bug Bulb, is working hard to ensure that their customers receive their orders as soon as possible, despite the challenges they face.

Once an order has been shipped, customers can expect to receive an email with all the tracking information.

Does Bug Bulb Have A Money-Back Guarantee?

Of course! The manufacturers know that Bug Bulb might not be able to satisfy everyone’s needs no matter how reliable and effective it is. This is why they have initiated a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee.

So you can use the zapper for a month and whenever it feels like the tool is not serving you well, you can return the same and ask for a refund. However, this policy applies to customers who place an order on the main website.

Are The Bug Bulbs Tested For Safety and Performance?

The short answer is yes. At Bug Bulb, they take safety and performance very seriously. Their products are designed and manufactured to meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Before they are released to the market, the makers conduct extensive testing to ensure that they are safe and effective.

Bug Bulbs are tested for safety in several ways. First, the makers ensure that all the materials used in the product are safe and non-toxic. They also test the electrical components to make sure they are properly insulated and won’t cause any electrical hazards. Finally, they test the overall design of the product to make sure that it is safe to use and won’t pose any risks to users.

In addition to safety testing, Bug Bulbs are also tested for performance. They want to make sure that their products are effective at eliminating bugs and insects, so the makers conduct extensive performance testing to ensure that they work as advertised. They test the Bug Bulbs in various environments and conditions to make sure that they perform well in all situations.

What Do Customers Have To Say About Bug Bulb? – Real Bug Bulb Reviews

Google and the official website have been flooded with BugBulb reviews. Let’s skim through some of them and see why people love the zapper.

Louis’ Bug Bulb review says, “Every time you hear a zap, that’s one less mosquito to annoy you later. And this works like a charm. I live near a river, which attracts mosquitoes, but every day, it kills at least a dozen small flying insects. No more spraying the house with poison or wearing stinky insect repellent. Bug Bulb gives you peace of mind and is worth the price.”

Mary’s testimony reads, “We bought this one to replace a unit from one of the big box stores that didn’t work. This one works great! We get several kills a night and the population keeps decreasing. The collection tray at the bottom is very easy to wash off and just slide back in.”

Is Bug Bulb Worth The Money? – The Pros And Cons Of Bug Bulb

As a bug zapper, Bug Bulb has a few advantages and disadvantages attached to it so let’s weigh them out below to determine whether or not the zapper is worth your investment.

Pros Of Bug Bulb

Largely Positive Bug Bulb Reviews

Whenever you buy something online, the best way to understand whether it’s as good as it claims to be is to take a look at the customer testimonials. Fortunately, the Bug Bulb reviews are all positive and it has lived up to its promises.

Easy To Handle

There’s no point in buying a bug zapper if it’s difficult to carry it around with you on your BBQ nights or camping trips under the stars. This is exactly why, the creators of Bug Bulb have made their zapper lightweight, but don’t worry because the raw materials used are of excellent quality and will last a long time.

Cons Of Bug Bulb

Available On The Main Website Only

Unlike other popular bug zappers that are either available on Amazon or at Walmart, Bug Bulb is only available on the official website. This was done to prevent duplication of the zapper, but it also means that you have to place your order and wait for it to be shipped which might take a week.

Conclusive Thoughts

From our review above, it’s quite clear that Bug Bulb is a very powerful zapper that is also budget-friendly. Our team definitely recommends it so head over to the main website and place your order.

