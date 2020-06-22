Syrian soldier proposes online to Assad’s daughter, 16, get’s arrested

A Syrian soldier who posted a series of videos on social media declaring his undying love for dictator Bashar Assad’s 16-year-old daughter and proposing to her has been arrested.

The soldier, identified as Yazen al-Sultani, began posting videos over the weekend addressed to Zein Assad, Assad’s only daughter.

“I love you, I really love you,” Sultani says in one clip. “I’m crazy about you. You are mine and I am yours. Be mine,” he said in a short video that sparked an uproar in Syria.

“You will be mine forever, until the end of time, I won’t give up on you, no matter what,” he says.

عسكري من جيش بشار يحب بنت بشار الي اسمها ( زين الشام ) ونشر اعترافاته على صفحته فاعتقلوه .. ???? والناس عملت هاشتاق #كلنا_يزن … تابع التعليقات .. pic.twitter.com/3Wp3FcIxdH — كاظم آغا (@kaaazm97) June 21, 2020

While some cheered him for his love, most warned him of the dangers of trifling with the Assad family. During Syria’s almost decade-long civil war hundreds of thousands have been killed and tens of thousands of regime opponents have disappeared into into prisons.

“I’m speaking to you as a brother with some advice,” said one Syrian blogger. “There were others before who appeared on social media and made tiny requests, and we don’t see them anymore. In my opinion you are very close to the red line.”

But Sultani was undeterred posting further videos about his love for Zain, and dozens of pictures of the girl, Channel 13 TV reported.

On Sunday, Sultani’s brother announced that the soldier had been beaten by Syrian intelligence officers and detained.