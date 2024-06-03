Top Hezbollah operative killed in IDF strike, as drones and rockets fly at north

A prominent Hezbollah operative was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Monday morning, the military said, as the Lebanese terror group continued rocket and explosive-laden drone attacks on northern Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out a drone strike against Hussein Sabra, who was driving the village of Kauthariyet al-Rez, in the Sidon District.

According to the IDF, Sabra was a member of Hezbollah’s force build-up unit, and was involved in efforts to improve the terror group’s air defense unit, including by equipping it with new means.

The military published footage of the strike.

Separately, Iran’s semi-official news agency SNN reported on Monday that an Iranian Revolutionary Guards adviser was killed in what it said was an Israeli airstrike in Syria a day earlier. SNN identified the officer as Saeid Abyar, without giving his rank.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Alleged Israeli airstrikes overnight between Sunday and Monday reportedly targeted a copper plant in the town of Hayyan, north of Aleppo in northern Syria, with reports claiming at least 12 were killed. The IDF did not comment on the purported strike as policy.

Also Monday, the IDF said it struck another Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon’s Naqoura, and in a separate strike, hit a building used by the terror group in Hanine.

Meanwhile, a barrage of some 30 rockets was launched from Lebanon at the northern Golan Heights. The IDF said the projectiles struck open areas, causing no injuries. Sirens did not sound in any towns.

Advertisement

הבוקר כלי טיס של חיל האוויר תקף במרחב צור שבלבנון וחיסל את המחבל עלי חסין צברא, פעיל צבאי במערך ההתעצמות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה. במסגרת תפקידו, חסין צברא היה מעורב בשיפור והצטיידות מערך ההגנה האווירית בחיזבאללה>> pic.twitter.com/Cat8mwjF8i — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 3, 2024

Hezbollah claimed to have targeted a military position in the area with dozens of rockets.

Additionally, an explosive-laden drone was intercepted by air defenses over the Keren Naftali area in the Galilee Panhandle, as a second drone struck the area, the IDF said.

Another explosive drone struck the northern community of Metula, the IDF added.

Advertisement

No injuries were caused in the attacks, which were also claimed by Hezbollah.

On Monday morning, the IDF announced that fighter jets had struck a rocket launcher and buildings used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon’s Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras, and Khiam overnight.

The strikes came following a series of rocket and drone attacks carried out by the terror group on northern Israel on Sunday.

מטוסי קרב תקפו במהלך הלילה משגר ומבנים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחבים א-נקורה, מארון א-ראס ואלחיאם שבדרום לבנון pic.twitter.com/TmOE8n5w5A — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 3, 2024

As a result of rocket impacts in northern Israel on Sunday, a large blaze continued to spread on Monday in the Ramim Ridge area, near Kiryat Shmona.

The Fire and Rescue Services said nine firefighting teams were working in the area, and the blaze was not yet under control as of Monday morning

Meanwhile, the service said firefighting efforts also continued in the Golan Heights, following a major fire sparked on Sunday as a result of a Hezbollah rocket barrage at the Katzrin area.

Advertisement

Since October 8, Hezbollah-led forces have attacked Israeli communities and military posts along the border on a near-daily basis, with the group saying it is doing so to support Gaza amid the war there.

So far, the skirmishes on the border have resulted in 10 civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of 14 IDF soldiers and reservists. There have also been several attacks from Syria, without any injuries.

Hezbollah has named 328 members who have been killed by Israel during the ongoing skirmishes, mostly in Lebanon but some also in Syria. In Lebanon, another 62 operatives from other terror groups, a Lebanese soldier, and dozens of civilians have been killed.

Israel has expressed openness to a diplomatic solution to the conflict, but has threatened to go to war against Hezbollah to restore security to the north of Israel, where tens of thousands of civilians are currently displaced.

Agencies contributed to this report.