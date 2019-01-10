Trouble sleeping? You may want to try out this Israeli app

Israeli startup dayzz has created an app to that aims to increase employees’ productivity and cut work-based accidents by assisting them with a task they should be able to do with their eyes closed — sleep.

“There is a rising awareness that lack of sleep is extremely detrimental to overall health. We are also aware that people may have more than one sleep issue, and that sleep is affected by more than just our nights,” said Amir Inditzky, CEO of dayzz, in a statement.

Sleep loss and sleep disorders are some of the most common yet often overlooked health problems, even if they can be easily treated, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information and the National Institutes of Health. It is estimated that 50 to 70 million Americans chronically suffer from a sleep disorder, which hurts both health and longevity.

The long-term effects of sleep loss include hypertension, obesity, depression, heart attack and stroke. Insufficient sleep costs the US economy over $400 billion a year, according to a 2016 study by Rand Europe.

The personalized sleep training app developed by Herzliya, Israel-based dayzz first studies its users’ sleep habits and overall lifestyle by asking questions and incorporating data from a variety of sources, including phone usage, the amount of light and noise they’re exposed to, and other information from monitoring devices such as fitness wearables.

Then, an advanced algorithm developed by the firm creates a personalized sleep training plan. As time goes by, this plan is adapted and fine-tuned to the changing needs of the user, based on lifestyle, location, motion and activity.

Dayzz provides suggestions on how to improve sleep by changing habits related to four domains. In the “Days” category, the app recommends users regulate the consumption of substances like coffee, telling them when they should drink the last cup of the day. The “Nights” section includes customized tips on how to ease snoring or improve breathing. Under “Environment” the user can find advice on how to optimize sleep spaces, such as adjusting temperature and light, and tools like white noise to cover sounds that might hamper sleep. Finally, in the “Mind” field, the plan offers breathing exercises and relaxation techniques to reduce stress.

The dayzz app sends users daily reminders, tasks, tips and challenges aimed at improving the efficiency of the sleep plan, and tracks progress through real-time monitoring of sleep and data analysis.

For emergencies, there is also a human sleep trainer available via a chat function, and soon the app will incorporate a sleep support group feature.

“If we can improve health and overall quality of life by improving sleep quality, costs incurred by employers due to insufficient sleep will drastically decrease,” said Inditzky. “The healthcare system has a limited capability when dealing with a chronic condition such as sleep problems, but our digital platform provides a complete and easy-to-use solution that treats the individual, following up and ensuring progress.”

Introducing dayzz to the workforce would increase employees’ productivity, performance and wellbeing, optimize usage of the healthcare system, and “reduce costs by allowing for fewer accidents and days off work,” the company said. The app can provide reports to employers about their employees’ sleep conditions.

The dayzz app is available for download in the Google Play store and the App Store.

The company was set up in 2017 by Israeli health food and supplement company Maabarot Products.