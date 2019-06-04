Turkey’s Erdogan says no backtracking on S-400 deal with Russia
Ankara pushing ahead with purchase of missile defense system, despite mounting pressure from US and other NATO allies

By AFP Today, 9:54 am
The Russian S-400 missile defense system during a Victory Day military parade in Moscow's Red Square,May 9, 2017. (AFP Photo/Natalia Kolesnikova)
ISTANBUL, Turkey — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday Turkey would not withdraw from a deal made with Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system despite pressure from the United States.

“We have made an agreement (with Russia). We are determined. There is nothing like backtracking from that,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Ankara’s desire to buy the Russian S400 system has been a major source of contention between NATO allies Turkey and the United States, which has threatened sanctions.

Last week, a top Pentagon official said the consequences would be “devastating” for Turkey’s joint F-35 fighter program and its cooperation with NATO if the country goes ahead with plans to buy the Russian missile defense system.

Kathryn Wheelbarger, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, said Ankara’s planned purchase of the S-400 would damage Turkey’s ability to work with the Western alliance, and force Washington to hit the country with sanctions.

This file photo taken on September 21, 2017 shows US President Donald Trump reaching to shake Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s hand before a meeting at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York City. (AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski)

She said that the US administration, even if it does not want to punish Turkey for the purchase, could be forced to do so by a Congress unsympathetic to Ankara.

Turkey has defied the mounting pressure and said the purchase was a “done deal.”

Erdogan on Wednesday spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone and, according to the Turkish leader’s office, they discussed Ankara’s previous offer to form a “joint working group” on the missile system.

