US officials visit Palestinian village after settler attacks on diplomats

US diplomats visited a Christian Palestinian village in the West Bank on Sunday, following attacks by extremist Israeli settlers on European diplomats and an American photojournalist in recent days.

Riley Barnes, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, Brian Burch, the US ambassador to the Holy See, and a number of other diplomats visited the Latin Convent church and were to meet with members of the Christian community in Taybeh.

Belgian, French and Polish diplomats, along with a French mayor and Palestinian civilians, were attacked near Taybeh on Saturday by masked Israeli settlers.

A day earlier, Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine was taken to the hospital after being assaulted by settlers while covering a Palestinian olive harvest near another West Bank village.

The diplomats’ visit came as US President Donald Trump endorsed his ally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for Israel’s election on October 27.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee attended a settler conference in the West Bank on Sunday.

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian and longtime supporter of Israel, earlier wrote on X calling for those who attacked the Washington Post photojournalist, a US citizen, to be jailed.

UN bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal under international law, but Israel rejects this, viewing the territory as disputed rather than occupied.

Advertisement

While Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the IDF both blamed “Israeli rioters” for the attack on the diplomats, Netanyahu, whose coalition is projected to lose its governing majority, has been more circumspect.

He has said the diplomats entered a “sensitive area with a history of confrontations without prior coordination” with the Israeli military, and that the facts of the attack on Levine were still “unclear.”

France urged Israeli authorities to arrest Saturday’s attackers and to end criminal violence in the West Bank, but by Sunday, there was no announcement from Israeli authorities of any arrests in either of the two latest incidents.

The West Bank is home to some 500,000 settlers and at least 3 million Palestinians.

Settler attacks on the Palestinians are surging, with at least 170 since September 27, according to Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group. Journalists, activists and foreign observers have also been targeted.

Yet arrests and prosecutions of Israeli settlers are rare.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Reuters reported a group of at least 10 settlers, masked and dressed in black, hurling rocks at Palestinians and activists harvesting olives near the Palestinian West Bank town of Salfit, prompting the farmers to flee.

Israeli Border Police were in the area and shot tear gas towards the hills.