Vandals burn prayer books, graffiti ‘Hail Satan’ on wall of Netanya synagogue

Vandals burned Jewish prayer books and graffitied the phrase “Hail Satan” in an attack on a Netanya synagogue on Saturday, police said in a statement.

A pentagram was also discovered sprayed onto a wall.

Police said that they have opened an investigation into the incident at the Orthodox place of worship on McDonald Street, popular among English-speaking residents of the coastal city.

In the statement released Sunday, police cryptically noted that a discarded bra was found at the scene.

In May 2018, a Conservative synagogue in the same city was vandalized four times within the span of a month.