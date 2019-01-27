Vandals burn prayer books, graffiti ‘Hail Satan’ on wall of Netanya synagogue
Police open investigation into attack on house of worship in coastal city
Vandals burned Jewish prayer books and graffitied the phrase “Hail Satan” in an attack on a Netanya synagogue on Saturday, police said in a statement.
A pentagram was also discovered sprayed onto a wall.
Police said that they have opened an investigation into the incident at the Orthodox place of worship on McDonald Street, popular among English-speaking residents of the coastal city.
In the statement released Sunday, police cryptically noted that a discarded bra was found at the scene.
In May 2018, a Conservative synagogue in the same city was vandalized four times within the span of a month.
read more:
comments