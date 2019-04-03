Peres’s granddaughter goes viral with video denouncing Netanyahu

A video of late former president Shimon Peres’s granddaughter sharply denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “regime” has gone viral on Israeli social media in the days leading up to Tuesday’s elections.

Mika Almog took Netanyahu to task in a scathing English and Hebrew-language video uploaded to social media last week.

“I am not afraid of you. We are not afraid of you. We are sick and tired of you. We refuse to continue to live under a regime that tries to get us to hate each other for no reason,” she said.

Almog called Netanyahu a “would-be tyrant who attacks [Israel’s] gatekeepers” and accused him of “gutting our democracy.”

She told Netanyahu that Israelis would not reelect him on Tuesday, and that he should “pull out all the stops” in the final days of his campaign.

“Use those famed rhetorical skills in order to once again tell us that on the one hand we’ve never had it better, and on the other hand, that we’re all gonna die and you’re the only one who can save us.”

בוא ביבי, בוא. תביא הכל. Bring it on, Bibi. Bring. It. On. פורסם על ידי ‏‎Mika Almog‎‏ ב- יום רביעי, 3 באפריל 2019

“We know you. You will stop at nothing and stoop to anything in order to stay in power,” she said. “So bring it on, Bibi. Hit us with everything you’ve got. We’re ready.”

The video garnered over 600,000 views and thousands of shares since Almog uploaded it to her Facebook page last Wednesday.