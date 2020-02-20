Warren trolls Adelson with ad in newspaper that he owns

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Thursday ran an ad in a newspaper owned by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson highlighting her plans to tax the billionaire’s fortune.

The full-page ad in the Las Vegas Review-Journal said that Adelson would pay $2.3 billion in the first year of a wealth tax proposed by Warren. The sum amounts to less than six percent of Adelson’s wealth of $39.6 billion, the ad notes.

The spread says that the funds could go to Nevada student debt cancellations, health care, and education. Nevada Democratic caucuses will be held on Saturday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Adelson bought the newspaper for $140 million in 2015.

Jon Ralston, an editor at The Nevada Independent, first took note of the ad.

The day after the debate, Elizabeth Warren bought a full page ad in Sheldon Adelson’s newspaper saying Sheldon Adelson will pay $2.3 billion the first year of her wealth tax. I think that’s called chutzpah. pic.twitter.com/dV7O3G8MJu — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 20, 2020

Adelson is a major Republican donor, a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, and reportedly plans to spend $100 million on electing Republicans and re-electing Trump.

The Jewish casino magnate backed Trump’s Tuesday pardon of 1980s junk bond king and Jewish philanthropist Michael Milken.

In an October 2018 tweet Warren called Adelson “1 of Trump’s billionaire buddies” and suggested that Trump had lobbied the Japanese government to let Adelson open a casino in Japan in exchange for a $20 million contributed to Trump in 2016.

The progressive Massachusetts senator has taken a more aggressive stance in recent days as she fights for her campaign’s survival amid faltering support and a poor showing in early primary votes.

Sheldon Adelson is a casino tycoon & 1 of Trump’s billionaire buddies. He donated $20M to Trump in 2016. Now President Trump is lobbying the Japanese gov to let Adelson open a huge casino there. You’re not fooling anyone, @realDonaldTrump #EndCorruptionNow https://t.co/KJisMOOfGN — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 19, 2018

In Wednesday’s Democratic debate Warren savaged Jewish billionaire and presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg for his wealth, treatment of workers, alleged sexist comments and record of policing as New York City mayor.

Early in the debate Warren called Bloomberg “a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.”

The attacks from Warren and other candidates, and some of Bloomberg’s ineffectual responses, raised questions about the future of his campaign.

Bloomberg, a late entry into the primary race, has poured millions in funding into an aggressive ad campaign.

Warren continued her ongoing broadside against Bloomberg on Thursday, telling supporters outside Las Vegas that “last night was a lot of fun” because Bloomberg was held accountable.

“I have really had it with billionaires, regardless of party, who think that the rules don’t apply to them,” Warren said.

Warren had pressed Bloomberg at the debate to say how many nondisclosure agreements his company has signed preventing women from talking about complaints of harassment.

She leaned into the charge on Thursday, saying when women complain, Bloomberg can “throw a little money on it, put a little gag in the woman’s mouth.”